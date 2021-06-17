Lewis ‘Tant’ Ehrhardt -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Lewis “Tant" Ehrhardt, 65, of Ehrhardt, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was the husband of Sharon Smoak Ehrhardt and was the pastor of Northgate Baptist Church in Orangeburg.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Ehrhardt Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Church Road, Ehrhardt.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapels and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, (803-267-1971).
