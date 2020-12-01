 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis Rumph -- Rochester, N.Y.
0 comments

Lewis Rumph -- Rochester, N.Y.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Mr. Lewis Rumph, 100, of 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620, passed away Nov. 19, at Monroe Community Hospital, Rochester.

Friends may call Eleanor Rumph at 585-473-7036 and the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News