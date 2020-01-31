{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis 'Pickles' Middleton

BAMBERG – Funeral services for Lewis “Pickles” Middleton, 70, of 92 Tornado Road, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Greater Sidney Park Baptist Church, Bamberg, with cremation to follow. Military honors will be held following the religious services at the church.

Masonic rites will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home.

He died Monday, Jan. 27, at the Regional Medical Center.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence or at the fellowship hall after the services.

