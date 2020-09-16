 Skip to main content
Lewis Orr -- Bamberg
Lewis Orr -- Bamberg

Lewis Orr

BAMBERG -- Lewis Orr, 62, of 610 Weimer St., died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, Olar.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

