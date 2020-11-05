Lewis Mims Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Lewis Mims Jr., 73, of 112 Flower St., St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
Mr. Mims died Oct. 25 at Methodist Oaks following an extended illness.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Lucius Mims, 310 Oilmill St., Rowesville, and at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.