Lewis Maxell Grant -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Lewis Maxell Grant, 75, of 400 Grant Road, died Jan. 5, 2022, at Pruitt Health Bamberg.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the arrangements.

