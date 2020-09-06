Lewis Jolly Foster -- Boiling Springs

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BOILING SPRINGS -- Lewis Jolly Foster, 85, a 43-year resident of Boiling Springs, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.

Born May 18, 1935, in Union, he was the son of the late Ben Lawson Foster and Essie May Blume.