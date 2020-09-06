 Skip to main content
Lewis Jolly Foster -- Boiling Springs
Lewis Jolly Foster -- Boiling Springs

Lewis Jolly Foster

BOILING SPRINGS -- Lewis Jolly Foster, 85, a 43-year resident of Boiling Springs, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.

Born May 18, 1935, in Union, he was the son of the late Ben Lawson Foster and Essie May Blume.

Additional details and an online guest register are available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

