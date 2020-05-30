Lewis Funches -- Denmark
0 comments

Lewis Funches -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Mr. Lewis Funches, of Denmark, died May 26, 2020, at Augusta University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Springfield Methodist Cemetery in Denmark.

A viewing is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel.

COVID-19 guidelines regarding "social distancing" will be followed.

To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Funches as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News