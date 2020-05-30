Lewis Funches -- Denmark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DENMARK -- Mr. Lewis Funches, of Denmark, died May 26, 2020, at Augusta University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Springfield Methodist Cemetery in Denmark.

A viewing is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel.

COVID-19 guidelines regarding "social distancing" will be followed.

