Lewis 'Bubby' Rumph -- Rochester, N.Y.
Lewis 'Bubby' Rumph -- Rochester, N.Y.

Lewis "Bubby" Rumph

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- The funeral for Mr. Lewis "Bubby" Rumph, 100, will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Bamberg, South Carolina.

Burial will be in Sims Cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

