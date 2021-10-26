Lewis Bellinger " L.B. " Wolfe Sr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Lewis Bellinger " L.B. " Wolfe Sr., 80, of Holly Hill, husband to Betty Jean Wolfe (Disher) of 55 years, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Bishopville. Born on March 8, 1941, in Harleyville, L. B. was a son of the late James Zachariah Wolfe and Rever Mae (Shieder) Wolfe - Britt. L.B. served his country honorably in the United States Army, he worked as a Control Room Operator at Giant Cement in Harleyville from which he retired. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his dear four-legged daughter, Macy Mae. In addition to his wife, L.B. is survived by his son, Lewis B. " Bunkum " Wolfe Jr. and his girlfriend, Jenny Kizer of Holly Hill; his sister, Reba B. Ahl of Plainsville, Illinois; his two brothers, Tony D. Britt (Betty) of St. George, and Kent O. Britt (Gloria) of Pimlico; numerous nieces, nephews and members of his extended family. Visitation in order to reflect and support the family will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill.
Graveside services to remember and honor L. B.'s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Holly Hill Cemetery in Holly Hill with the Rev. Sidney W. Mims III officiating. Interment will follow services. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.
