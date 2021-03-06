 Skip to main content
Levi Thomas Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Levi Thomas Jr., 86, of 980 Redmon St., passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his sister-in-law, Mrs. Willie Dell Harris, at (803) 536-0348 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

