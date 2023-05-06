COLUMBIA - Mr. Levi Moorer Sr. Columbia, SC, formerly of Orangeburg, SC, past away on Saturday, April 30, 2023, at Lexington Medical Center.
Homegoing services will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:00 at J.P. Holley, 9010 Farrow Road, Columbia, SC, 29203. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are welcome to greet the family at the repast at Macedonia-New Bethel Fellowship Hall, 848 Bleakley Street.
Friends and family will be received at 3745 Maybank in Columbia, SC, or you may call his sisters, Mary Myers (803-682-5422) or Lorise Haynes at (803-534-3508).