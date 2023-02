BOWMAN -- Levi “Lester” Bookard of Bowman passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, at Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday Feb. 3, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Brown & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477. The burial will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 707 Arista Road, Bowman.