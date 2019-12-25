{{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Mr. Levi "L.C." Chance, 82, husband of Joan Jones Chance, entered into eternal rest Dec. 22, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Elloree. Burial will follow in Hungerpiller Cemetery.

