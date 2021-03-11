Levi ‘Bubba’ Thomas Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Levi “Bubba” Thomas Jr., 86, of 980 Redmon St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Anna G. Miller is officiating.
Mr. Thomas passed away Thursday, March 4.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his sister-in-law, Mrs. Willie Dell Harris, at 803-536-0348, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
