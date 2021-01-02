Levern Britt -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Levern Britt, 82, of Reevesville, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Britt Cemetery, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477, (843-563-4332)