Levern Bethea Sr. -- Waynesboro, Ga.

WAYNESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Levern Bethea Sr., 68, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home in Waynesboro, Ga.

Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229.

Visitationiewing was held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th St., Waynesboro, GA.

His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.

