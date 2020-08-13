You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Levern Bethea Sr. -- Waynesboro, Ga.
0 comments

Levern Bethea Sr. -- Waynesboro, Ga.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Levern Bethea Sr.

WAYNESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Levern Bethea Sr., 68, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home in Waynesboro, Ga.

Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229.

Visitationiewing was held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th St., Waynesboro, GA.

His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.

To plant a tree in memory of Levern Bethea, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News