Lettie Rae Cook Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lettie Rae Cook Davis, 97, of the Pine Hill community, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Double Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Pine Hill community, with the Rev. Wayne Ellis and the Rev. Jimmy Fanning officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.
Mrs. Rae was born Jan. 8, 1923, a daughter of the late John D. and Ida Patrick Cook. She loved her church and was the oldest member of Double Branch Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School until she was in her 90s. During the past 50 years, she dedicated all of her daylight hours to becoming an expert gardener, raising many different varieties of daylilies and iris.
During World War Il, Mrs. Rae worked as an electrician's helper at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. She was an experienced seamstress and worked many years in the garment industry.
She is survived by her daughter, Lettie C. (Hammond) Fralick; grandson, Joey (Sandra) Watkins of St. George; great-grandsons, Hunter and Jacob Watkins of St. George; step-granddaughter, Andrea F. (James) Kuhnert of Orangeburg; a step-great-granddaughter, Shawna (Chris) Taylor of Orangeburg; two sisters, Johnnie Ree Stearman of Leesburg, Fla., and Patricia Jeffcoat of Saluda; sister-in-law, Ann Cook; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Rae was predeceased by her husband, Tunnie L. Davis; two brothers, Howard Cook and Floyd Cook.
The family wishes to thank Regency Hospice, especially Dale Phillips, Dr. Franklin Coulter, Angie Martin and Chaplain Ben Langdale, not only for her care but also the kindness that they showed to her family. We also want to thank Alean Goodwin for the care given during the wee hours of the night.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
