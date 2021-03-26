Letitia Moorer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Letitia Moorer, 47, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Condolences may be made to the daughter, MaRhonda Moorer; son, L.J. Riley, 803-378-3921; sister, Ramonica Pendarvis, 803-747-6026; and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.