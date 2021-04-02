Letitia Moorer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Letitia Moorer, 47, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Kenneth Carson is officiating.
Mrs. Moore was born Oct. 18, 1973, in Orangeburg. She passed away on Thursday, March 18, at the Regional Medical Center.
Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Condolences may be made to the daughter, MaRhonda Moorer; son, L.J. Riley at 803-378-3921; sister, Ramonica Pendarvis at 803-747-6026; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.