Letha Mae Pinckney-Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mrs. Letha Mae Pinckney-Williams, of 406 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Pinckney-Williams died Sunday, May 17, at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

