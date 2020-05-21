Letha Mae Pinckney-Williams -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mrs. Letha Mae Pinckney-Williams, of 406 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Pinckney-Williams died Sunday, May 17, at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

