Letha Mae Pinckney-Williams -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Letha Mae Pinckney-Williams, 85, of 406 Eastwood Circle, died May 17, 2020, at Edisto Post-Acute Care following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

