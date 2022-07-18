Leta Dell Brunson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Leta Dell Brunson, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away July 16, 2022. She was the wife of the late Francis Rufus Brunson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 20, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Dell was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Henry S. Haynes and Leta Dell Hughes Haynes. She was an Orangeburg High School graduate. Dell was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and Northside Baptist Church.

Survivors include her two daughters, Donna Crider (Malcolm) of St. Matthews and Mitchelle Raymond (Rich) of Swansea; a son, Brett Brunson (Marti) of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Welch, Courtney Welch, Christopher Kirby, Johnathan Kirby, Jeannette Brunson, Stephen Brunson, Brittney Nicole Smith, Tina Crider, and Robin Crider; two great-grandchildren, Riley Welch and Bramer Kirby; and her Northside Baptist Church Sunday School ladies whom she loved dearly.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210; or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

