Lester Porter Sr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- Lester Porter Sr., 66, formerly of 105 Capri St., Springfield, son of the late Elitches Porter and Maggie Thomas Porter, was born Feb. 7, 1955, in Orangeburg County. He transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at his residence in Neeses.
Visitation for Lester will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Fulmer Funeral Home, Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Fulmer Memorial Garden, Samaria Road, Springfield.
Friends may call at the home of his sister, Mary Robinson of, Neeses, and Fulmer Funeral Home of Springfield. You are asked to please wear a mask when visiting the home, funeral home and the service.
