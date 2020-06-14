Lester Clay Lockard -- Orangeburg
Lester Clay Lockard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lester Clay Lockard, 70, of 920 Rivers St., passed away June 12, 2020, at his home.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

