Lester A. Foster -- Sawyerdale

Lester was the husband of Cathy D. Foster and they were married for 27 years. He was the father of Tracy Lester Foster and his wife Britney, and Morgan Danielle Foster. Lester was the grandfather of Haley Foster, Sawyer Foster, Hunter Davis, and Krista Tindal. He was the son of Mary Elizabeth Foster and the late Harold "Joe" Foster. He was brother of Thomas Foster, John Foster and Debra Ryan and her husband Kevin. Lester was a business owner and established Foster's Automotive in 1995. He was the chief of Sawyerdale Fire Department for over 25 years. Lester loved his animals, cows, goats, pigs and chickens. People knew him by his famous saying, "sir.”