Lester A. Foster -- Sawyerdale

SAWYERDALE -- Mr. Lester A. Foster, 68, peacefully entered into rest Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Lester was the husband of Cathy D. Foster and they were married for 27 years. He was the father of Tracy Lester Foster and his wife Britney, and Morgan Danielle Foster. Lester was the grandfather of Haley Foster, Sawyer Foster, Hunter Davis, and Krista Tindal. He was the son of Mary Elizabeth Foster and the late Harold "Joe" Foster. He was brother of Thomas Foster, John Foster and Debra Ryan and her husband Kevin. Lester was a business owner and established Foster's Automotive in 1995. He was the chief of Sawyerdale Fire Department for over 25 years. Lester loved his animals, cows, goats, pigs and chickens. People knew him by his famous saying, "sir.”
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Rocky Grove Baptist Church Ramp Ministry, P.O. Box 508, Salley, SC 29137.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 12:30 to 2:00 pm at Rocky Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. John O'Cain will be ministering.