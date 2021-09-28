Lessie Mae Williams -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mrs. Lessie Mae Williams, 84, of 462 Saddle Ridge Road, died Sept. 27, 2021, at the residence.
Owens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral plans are incomplete at this time.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting now visitors at the residence.
Friends may call the funeral home for future updates.
Funeral arrangements will be entrusted to the Owens Funeral Home of Branchville at 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville, SC 29432.
803-274-8865
