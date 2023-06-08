BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral services for Lessie Mae Hodges, 69, of Branchville, SC will be held Friday June 9, 2023, 10:00 am at Springtown United Methodist Church in Smoaks, SC, with the Rev. Dr. Norman Brown officiating. Burial will be held in Whitestone Baptist Church Cemetery in Reevesville, SC.
Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 12:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at stevensfh.net.