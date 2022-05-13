Lessie Mae Hamilton -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Lessie Mae Hamilton, 67, of 24 Easterling Court, passed May 10, 2022, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at City of Refuge Ministries, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence.

Please call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

