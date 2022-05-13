 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lessie Mae Hamilton -- Denmark

  • 0

DENMARK -- Lessie Mae Hamilton, 67, of 24 Easterling Court, passed May 10, 2022, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at City of Refuge Ministries, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence.

Please call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Next-day delivery takes a toll on workers well-being and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News