 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lessie Mae Busky Garris -- Columbia

  • 0

COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Lessie Mae Busky Garris, 79, of 1038 Oakland Ave., Columbia, departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 17, 2022, while surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 290 W. Third St., Swansea.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 290 W. Third St., Swansea.

Professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials say art school used as shelter bombed by Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News