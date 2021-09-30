Lessie Mae Aiken Williams -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 33:10

The funeral for Mrs. Lessie Mae Aiken Williams, 84, of 462 Saddle Ridge Road, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. 2021, at the Lovely Hill Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Jason Coakley officiating. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at McBranch Baptist Church, 126 Hoghaven Road, Branchville. Please follow all COVID-19 precaustions.

Friends may call 803-274-8865.

Sister Williams passed away peacefully at home early in the morning of Sept. 27.

Sister Lessie Mae Aiken Williams was born June 3, 1937, in Branchville, to Murry Aiken and Clara May Aiken, who both preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Aiken. Sister Williams was reared in Trenton, N.J., and Branchville. She graduated from Bowman-Branchville High School in 1955.