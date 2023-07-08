ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Lessie Lewis, 101, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Norway, SC, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Lewis passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held 1-6:00 pm Friday, July 7, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

The family request that you call her daughters, Ms. Gwen Lewis at 803-533-0409 and Mary Lewis Jamison, 803-387-5147, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.