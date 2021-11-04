 Skip to main content
Leslie Legree Felder -- Neeses
Leslie Legree Felder -- Neeses

NEESES -- Leslie Legree Felder passed away on Sept. 21, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.

Mr. Felder was born Feb. 28, 1944, to Theodore Felder and Lois Hughes Felder in Orangeburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dan Felder and Rodney Felder. Following his death, Mr. Felder's daughter, Lesley Edgemon, passed away.

He leaves behind his sister, Irene Wright (Dobson) of St. Matthews; daughter, Krista Walling of Neeses; four grandchildren, Nicholas Halter (Tori), Matthew Edgemon, Jacob Walling (Izzy) and Kayla Walling Birt (Cody); three nieces, Debbie Stevenson, Deanna Felder and Mary Wright Ott; a nephew, Freddy Felder; and son-in-law, Ray Edgemon.

A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Dukes family pond house, 6910 Neeses Highway, Neeses.

