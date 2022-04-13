Leslie Geoffrey Phillips -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Leslie Geoffrey Phillips, 91, of Orangeburg, passed away April 11, 2022. He was the husband of Avolyn Brown Phillips.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucke and the Rev. Toni Pipkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Willow Swamp Baptist Church cemetery in Norway. The family will receive friends following the service in the church sanctuary.

Leslie was born in Hull, England, a son of the late Sydney Phillips and Ilse Marchant Phillips. At the age of 9, during the bombing of England in World War II, he was sent to live with Miss Jeanne Gadson in Summerville. He was a 1949 graduate of Summerville High School and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to study agriculture business. Leslie retired as a master sergeant in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a past commander of American Legion Post 21 of Summerville, a member of the American Legion Post 4 of Orangeburg, and a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, where he was a former deacon.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years and his son, Sydney Robertson Phillips (Tricia) of Orangeburg; and a granddaughter, Adelyn Rebecca Phillips

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Ste 200, Columbia, SC.29210; or to a charity of one's choice.

