Lesley Halter Edgemon -- Neeses
Lesley Halter Edgemon -- Neeses

Lesley Halter Edgemon

NEESES -- Lesley Halter Edgemon, 55, of Neeses, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of Lesley's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Cottontop, 1808 Wire Road, Norway.

Lesley was born Oct. 9, 1966, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Lesley Felder and June Keitt Williams. She was a social worker with Amedisys Home Health Care, formerly Winyah Home Health. She was predeceased by her father and her grandfather, Azel Keitt Sr. Lesley was selfless, always placing others ahead of herself. She gave, expecting nothing in return. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will forever be missed.

Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Ray Edgemon Jr.; children, Nicholas Halter (Tori), Matthew Edgemon, Johnathan Edgemon (Amber), Kimberly Reynolds (Billy) and Kelly Sightler (Brad); grandchildren, Kayden Edgemon, Korie Edgemon, Nathan Edgemon, Easton Reynolds, Jacob Reynolds, Mason Sightler, Tucker Sightler and Addy Lyn Sightler; mother and stepfather, June Williams (Charles); step-grandmother, Joan Keitt; sister, Krista Walling; niece, Kayla Birt (Cody); nephew, Jacob Walling (Izzy); and aunt, Tina McDaniel.

“The way you love would turn the darkest room to light, the way you smiled could move a mountain, the way you cared changed the world.” -- written by Nicholas Halter

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

