Lesley Halter Edgemon -- Neeses

Lesley was born Oct. 9, 1966, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Lesley Felder and June Keitt Williams. She was a social worker with Amedisys Home Health Care, formerly Winyah Home Health. She was predeceased by her father and her grandfather, Azel Keitt Sr. Lesley was selfless, always placing others ahead of herself. She gave, expecting nothing in return. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will forever be missed.