Leroy Wroten -- Denmark

DENMARK — Mr. Leroy Wroten, 89, of 449 Laurel Ave., Denmark, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his residence.

Leroy was born on July 7, 1932, to the late Willie and Annie Stukes Wroten. He attended the public schools in Bamberg County. As an adult, he worked in various jobs across the South before returning to Denmark later in life. At the age of 66, he married Annie Mae Crum Edwards Wroten, who preceded him in death in 2012. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Wroten; two sisters, Carrie Mae Wroten and Minnie Lee; and a nephew, Michael Lee.

Leroy was a hard worker with a passion for cars. In his free time, you would find him polishing his car or working in the yard.

He is survived by his stepdaughter, Eartha Edwards; step-granddaughter, Melvilyn Edwards; sister, Hattie Reese; nephews, Jeffrey Wroten and Frank Lee Jr; niece, Annie Martin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Wroten’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the chapel of Wright’s Funeral Home.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.