CORDOVA — Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Wright, 76, of Cordova, SC, will be held 11:00 am Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Edisto Fork UM Church, with interment to follow at 9:00 am on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Rev. Dr. Ellis C. White is officiating.

Mr. Wright passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Mr. Wright was born November 8, 1946, in Cope, SC. He was the son of the late Grete Wright-Vance of Cope, SC. He was raised by his beloved grandma, Leslie Wright of Cope, SC, along with Uncle Odell Wright and Gladys Wright of Orangeburg.

Leroy joined Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway, SC, at an early age. He later became a member of Edisto Fork UMC, where he served faithfully, attended and supported UNM, November Family Group, Family and Friends Day and many others until his health failed and the Lord called him home.

He was educated in the Orangeburg County public school system, including Wilkinson High School. He served honorably in the US Army and US Army National Guard. He received certificates in auto mechanics from Denmark Trade School; MIG TIG Stick Welder Flux Core from Orangeburg-Calhoun-Technical College; and B Computer Repair, Allendale, MD.

He learned the value of responsibility at an early age, working in cotton fields picking cotton in his home town of Cope, SC, and Orangeburg, SC. He was also employed by Coca Cola Plant, Bleckley Construction Company, Green Wood Mills Textile Plant, Applied Engineering Plant, and Townsend Lumber in Orangeburg, SC. Leroy then relocated to Florida. where he was employed with O.J. Harvest in the Citrus Grove, G.O. Pakee, and Green Fencing. Leroy’s greatest passion was truck driving. He drove for many years local and nationwide for Santee Carrier, Sunbeams Baker, Chambers, TLI, Boyd Brothers, and as a private owner for Coosa, SC and Peeling, SC. He was a jack of all trades and an ace of many. His life was adventurous. He enjoyed reading, fishing, riding motorcycles and seeing the world. He often said “Give me a motorcycle and I will ride it, trust me!” This was proven to be true when he rode his Honda 900 with his buddies of the Red Hart Motorcycle Club to bike shows and bike week in Daytona Beach Florida yearly.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Adams Bradley-Wright of the home; children, Troy D. Wright of the home, Veronica (Ellis) Harris of Stone Mountain, Ga., Cynetha (Calvin) Mays of Orangeburg, SC, Antone (CeCe) Bradley of Columbia, SC, Freddie (Veronica) Badley Jr., Terrence (Renee Bookart) of Orangeburg, SC, Teresa (Amos) Turner and Tammy (James) Argo of Washington, D.C.; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Jimmie Adams of Orangeburg, SC, and Henry Adams of Atlanta, Ga.; three sisters-in-law, Rose Marie Hardy of Atlanta, Ga., Virginia Hughes and Lena Clay Adams of Orangeburg, SC; and nieces; nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public viewing was held 1-6 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Betty Wright, 118 Daniely Drive, Cordova, SC or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.