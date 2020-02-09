{{featured_button_text}}
Leroy Thomas Curry

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Leroy Thomas Curry, 97, of 580 Mingo St., will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel, with Overseer Novell Sharper officiating. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

He died Monday, Feb. 3, at his residence following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Feb 10
Funeral Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
11:00AM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
