ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Leroy Thomas Curry, 97, of 580 Mingo St. will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with Overseer Novell Sharper officiating. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.
He died Monday, Feb. 3, at his residence following a brief illness.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
