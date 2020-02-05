{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Leroy Thomas Curry, 97, of 580 Mingo St., Orangeburg, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and Glover's Funeral Home.

