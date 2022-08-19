Leroy Stevenson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Leroy Stevenson, 1889 Kennerly Road, died Aug. 14, 2022, at Pruitt Health of Orangeburg.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence of his nephew, Hercules Adams, 2249 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com