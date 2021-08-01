Leroy Staley -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Leroy Staley, 66, passed July 31, 2021, at the Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Funera arrngements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call his brothers, Richard Staley at 803.662.1695, and/or Jessie Staely at 803.383.0309, to express condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.