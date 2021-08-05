Leroy Staley -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Staley, 66, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour before the service begins.

Friends may call his brothers, Richard Staley at 803-662-1695 and/or Jesse Staley at 803-383-0309 to express condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=http-3A__www.dashsfh.com&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=k38nA1kjAbzXxpSwkKrYkAR1TDSo2RmpE7N2IE56Yjc&m=1KoWdjjWch-ahTJAj1NtmDcB2B1O0k7v-Qv2da9fv0A&s=3_4TEWTuuOFh6Ri-Nixn9_lqxV9LitE-rqvrcfmx1e4&e= .