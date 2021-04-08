Leroy 'Roy' Calhoun -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – The funeral for Leroy “Roy” Calhoun, 74, of 654 Rowe St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Calhoun died Monday, April 5, at his residence following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.