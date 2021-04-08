 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leroy 'Roy' Calhoun -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Leroy 'Roy' Calhoun -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – The funeral for Leroy “Roy” Calhoun, 74, of 654 Rowe St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Calhoun died Monday, April 5, at his residence following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News