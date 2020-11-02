 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leroy Prezzy -- Columbia
0 comments

Leroy Prezzy -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Leroy Prezzy, 59, of Columbia transitioned Saturday.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting limited visitation following COVID-19 protocol at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. James (Janie Bell) Prezzy, 121 Haggerty St., Holly Hill.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News