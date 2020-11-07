Leroy Prezzy -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Leroy Prezzy, 59, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.