 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leroy Prezzy -- Columbia
0 comments

Leroy Prezzy -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Leroy Prezzy, 59, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News