Leroy Nelson Sr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Leroy Nelson Sr., 91, of Holly Hill, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

The relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life services at noon Friday, Jan. 13, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 639 Hesseman Ave., Holly Hill. Interment will be held immediately following services at Spring Branch Cemetery, 9472 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill.

Mr. Nelson is survived by his loving children, Luvenia Smith of Santee, Patricia Robinson of Summerville, Cynthia Fuller of Holly Hill, Richard Wright of New York, Leroy Nelson of Holly Hill, Sandra Fuller of Orangeburg, Yvonne Nelson of Columbia, and Sharon Nelson of Holly Hill; 17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

He will be truly missed.