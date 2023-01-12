 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leroy Nelson Sr. -- Holly Hill

  • 0

HOLLY HILL -- Leroy Nelson Sr., 91, of Holly Hill, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

The relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life services at noon Friday, Jan. 13, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 639 Hesseman Ave., Holly Hill. Interment will be held immediately following services at Spring Branch Cemetery, 9472 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill.

Mr. Nelson is survived by his loving children, Luvenia Smith of Santee, Patricia Robinson of Summerville, Cynthia Fuller of Holly Hill, Richard Wright of New York, Leroy Nelson of Holly Hill, Sandra Fuller of Orangeburg, Yvonne Nelson of Columbia, and Sharon Nelson of Holly Hill; 17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

He will be truly missed.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News