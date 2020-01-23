{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Leroy N. Brown, 90, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Bowman, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Suburban Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the funeral home, and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. at Mount Olive AME Church, 4630 Old State Road, Holly Hill. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

Service information

Jan 25
Interment
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00AM
Mt. Olive AME Church
4630 Old State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
