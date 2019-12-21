Leroy Moss

{{featured_button_text}}
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Leroy “Teddy Boy” Moss, 77, of 847 Kearse Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1065 Sprinkle Ave., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Orangeburg Cemetery.

Mr. Moss will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Moss passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his sister, Carolyn M. Jamison, 825 Kearse Drive, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

