Leroy 'Mike' Binns Jr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- A "virtual" memorial service for Mr. Leroy "Mike" Binns Jr., 70, of 718 Farmers Road, Elloree, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday July 19, 2020, via Facebook Live, hosted by MtZion5Glebe and via ZOOM.