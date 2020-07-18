Leroy 'Mike' Binns Jr. -- Elloree
Leroy 'Mike' Binns Jr. -- Elloree

Leroy 'Mike' Binns Jr.

ELLOREE -- A "virtual" memorial service for Mr. Leroy "Mike" Binns Jr., 70, of 718 Farmers Road, Elloree, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday July 19, 2020, via Facebook Live, hosted by MtZion5Glebe and via ZOOM.

Join the ZOOM Mtg at https:/zoom.us6848882074?pwd=cFVTMHR3VE9COGc3UGdlZHo4TWVaZz09

Meeting ID: 968 4888 2074

Password: 312226

or via phone 1-646-876-9923 US (New York)

Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Binns, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

