Leroy 'Mike' Binns Jr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- A "virtual" memorial service for Mr. Leroy "Mike" Binns Jr., 70, of 718 Farmers Road, Elloree, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday July 19, 2020, via Facebook Live, hosted by MtZion5Glebe and via ZOOM.
Join the ZOOM Mtg at https:/zoom.us6848882074?pwd=cFVTMHR3VE9COGc3UGdlZHo4TWVaZz09
Meeting ID: 968 4888 2074
Password: 312226
or via phone 1-646-876-9923 US (New York)
Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
